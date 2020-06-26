Terry Crews Explains Why 4 Episodes of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine Was Scrapped

Terry Crews recently sat down with the folks at Access Daily, where he spoke, among other things, about why the first four episodes of Season 8 of the popular cop-comedy show Brooklyn Nine-Nine had to be scrapped.

Per the actor, it was because of the nationwide protests over police brutality and systemic racism in the United States. “We talked about what’s happening in this country and we talked about the shift of consciousness going on,” Crews said. “They had four episodes all ready to go, and they just threw them in the trash. It’s like, ‘We have to start over.'”

He also went on to describe how the team has been approaching this upcoming season, and some of the steps they plan to take in order to ensure the show is tasteful, as much as it is funny.

“We’ve had a lot of somber talks and very deep conversations,” Crews added. “Through this we hope to bring something that will be truly groundbreaking this year. We have an opportunity and we plan to use it in the best way possible.”

He said a lot more. See the full chat here.

