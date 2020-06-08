Terry Crews Dragged Mercilessly for His Stupid ‘Black Supremacy’ Tweet

Terry Crews is catching a lot of flak after he took to his Twitter to talk about how to avoid having a ‘black supremacy’ in the United States.

Rather than address the systemic racism that has killed black people and oppressed them since the first slave was captured from the African chores and brought to that country, or even how the American slave legacy mutated to the prison complex that keep cutting down black families, ruining black men just to make sure they remain second-class citizens and denied access to financial support system from the economy, like access to good housing, health insurance, and even bank loans; the actor rather spoke about why the oppressed must be stopped from becoming a supremacist.

“Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are in this together,” he tweeted.

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

And folks replied.

to have "black supremacy" on the scale of what white people did would involve exacting revenge, enslaving the few survivors, cutting them off from any trace of their culture and keep them from progressing civically for GENERATIONS. open a book, listen to angela davis, something. https://t.co/h5o35KHpAd — chris kindred (@itskindred) June 8, 2020

Black supremacy is a racist dog whistle. Any time Black people demand autonomy and dignity we’re called terrorists or Black supremacists. Not new & still not true. — Historian Blair Imani (@BlairImani) June 8, 2020

Black supremacy? We represent 13% of US population, hold no institutional power & gaslight our coworkers. We got 99 problems and your math isn't the only 1. #StrongerTogether https://t.co/cprFHDQMVJ — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) June 8, 2020

Dear Terry Crews, without Power, Black supremacy is impossible. With White people holding this much power, Black supremacy is impossible. Please stop. pic.twitter.com/R4Be5SsUog — خولة (@BellaBizzyBody) June 8, 2020

Terry, brother, I know your heart and you know I have love for you and always will. No one is calling 4 black supremacy & the narrative that we are hurts our cause & our people. We’re just vigorously vetting our “allies” because time & time again they have failed us in the past https://t.co/d5BDTTATd9 — Tyler James Williams (@TylerJamesWill) June 8, 2020

