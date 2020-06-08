Terry Crews Dragged Mercilessly for His Stupid ‘Black Supremacy’ Tweet

Terry Crews is catching a lot of flak after he took to his Twitter to talk about how to avoid having a ‘black supremacy’ in the United States.

Rather than address the systemic racism that has killed black people and oppressed them since the first slave was captured from the African chores and brought to that country, or even how the American slave legacy mutated to the prison complex that keep cutting down black families, ruining black men just to make sure they remain second-class citizens and denied access to financial support system from the economy, like access to good housing, health insurance, and even bank loans; the actor rather spoke about why the oppressed must be stopped from becoming a supremacist.

“Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are in this together,” he tweeted.

And folks replied.

