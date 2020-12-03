Terrorism may persist for 20 more years – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has said terrorism may persist in Nigeria for another 20 years.

Gen Buratai stated this on his verified Facebook page three days after Boko Haram terrorists killed tens of rice farmers in Borno State.

He wrote: “There is a general misunderstanding of what insurgency and terrorism entail. There is the likelihood of terrorism persisting in Nigeria for another 20 years.

“It only depends on the level of escalation and the appropriate responses by all stakeholders, both civil and military authorities. Also, both local and international actors.

“Citizens’ responsibility is equally important and imperative. All must cooperate to contain the lingering insecurity. Let there be collective action and responsibility.”

His statement comes ahead of the army’s planned second edition of a spiritual warfare seminar to counter Boko Haram propaganda.

The army had, in October last year in Sokoto launched the first edition of a joint seminar on spiritual warfare against insurgency and other forms of insecurity bedevilling the country.

