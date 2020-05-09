Terror Group Recruits Enticed by Trip to Libya, Others, Nabbed by IRT

Suspected members of the terror group, Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina Fi Biladis-Sudan (aka Ansaru) have confessed to being enticed to join by the promise of better living and a trip to Libya.

Nine suspected terrorists were paraded after being arrested by men of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT). Some of the suspected terrorists paraded were; Mustapha Aminu (23), Yusuf Abubakar (24), Shuaibu Ahmadu (25), among others.

Whilst speaking with journalists, Mustapha, one of the recruits of the terror group, narrated his ordeal. In his statement, he recounted that his father handed him over to a Mamoud, who taught him how to shoot and drive their operational vehicles.

“My job was to run errands until I was able to travel to Libya for training. I normally assisted them to buy food and sometimes watch over the people that were kidnapped.

“When I was converted, they told us we were fighting against the Nigerian government. They made us believe that when we took over Nigeria, our families would become millionaires and own houses in Abuja. I was placed on N100, 000 monthly allowance”.

IRT noted that the group, Ansaru, was responsible for kidnapping two expatriates; a Jordanian and Syrian working with Triacta Nigeria Limited at Shiroro, Niger State on December 9, 2019. It also carried out the attack on Mothercat Construction Company, Katsina. The terror group demanded a ransom of N120m before releasing the captives.

According to Punch Newspapers, gang leaders, Aliyu Sokoto and Mus’ab also reportedly sent emails to the company’s managing director, demanding a yearly payment of N50m to stop kidnapping the company’s expatriates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

