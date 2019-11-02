Terra Kulture to Host the Vesta Orchestra Afri-Classical Concert Series

The Nigeria-based orchestra, The Vesta Orchestra is set to hold the first of a four-part Afri-Classical series concert on Wednesday, 13th November 2019, at the Terra Kulture Arena, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Vesta Orchestra is an independent orchestra of up to 40 musicians, dedicated to the promotion of music by African-classical, Nigerian Highlife, and Nigerian contemporary composers. Their repertoire is, therefore, Highlife, AfriClassical, Contemporary and Classical music.

The Afri-Classical concert series is a four-part concert series, showcasing music by both great and lesser-known African highlife and classical composers from Africa such as Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Fela Sowande, Rex Lawson, E.C. Arinze, Akin Euba, Bobby Benson, Seun Owoaje, Kenny Oretimeyin, Victor Uwaifo, Bode Afolabi, to name a few.

The concert series promises to bring a breath of fresh air to the musical offerings in the city, as African music is richer and more complex than just the Afro-beat. The series aims to promote indigenous Afri-Classical composers by curating and performing their works regularly and also promote the unique Nigerian music genre, which is Highlife and Afri-Classical, so as not to lose composed music due to lack of records.

The concert series also aims to serve an ignored audience demographic – the classical arts and music lovers, encourage music compositions by contemporary composers and finally to draw international attention to the variety of formal and informal musical talent on the continent.

The 20-man chamber orchestra for this performance is led by Rosalyn Aninyei – Founder, Oana Craciunescu – Concert Mistress, Kemi Abiona-Asoh – Section Leader, Violin 2, with Kehinde Oretimehin Solomon – Principal Conductor.