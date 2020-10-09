Tension in Anambra communities over burial of Chimamanda Adichie’s father

There is palpable tension in Ukpo and Dunukofia communities in Anambra following the alleged refusal by the police and some youths to mount the burial flex of late Prof James Adichie at Abba-Ukpo junction along the Onitsha -Enugu expressway.

The 88-year old Adichie, who died on June 10, 2020, was the father of award- winning novelist and motivational speaker, Chimamanda Adichie.

There had been a case of land dispute between the two neighboring communities, which had lasted for many years, TheNation writes.

But for the intervention of some policemen attached to the Adichie family that pleaded with their colleagues at the junction, there would have been a bloodbath between youths of the two communities on Thursday.

The Nation gathered the policemen at the junction with some group of men refused the Abba indigenes from erecting the banners as pointers to the Adichie’s family house at the popular junction along the expressway.

The late Adichie was the first Nigerian Professor of Statistics and upon retirement at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, lived in his hometown, Abba where he held the prestigious traditional title of “Odelu ora” Abba.

One of the community leaders in Abba alleged that some banners of the deceased was torn in the presence of the police by some youths.

He said: “It took the timely arrival of few Policemen attached to Adichie’s family, and pleas from Adichie’s brothers to save the situation from degenerating, as concerned youths from Abba had insisted that the banner must be erected at the junction, along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.”

The late Adichie, would be laid to rest in Abba, Njikoka LGA of Anambra State on Friday after a requiem mass at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Abba.

