Tension in Abuja after another Shiites/Police Melee

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi’ites clashed with the police at the federal secretariat, Abuja, on Thursday.

The Shiites who clashed with policemen during a bloody protest at the national assembly on Tuesday, returned to the streets of Abuja on Thursday.

Wielding placards and chanting anti-government songs, the protesters demanded the immediate release of Ibrahim el-Zakzaky, their leader.

They had converged on the federal secretariat and were marching towards Eagle Square when they were intercepted by armed anti-riot policemen.

Sources say trouble started when the police arrested their leaders – Nura Marafa and Mujaid Mohammed.

In annoyance, the Shi’ites were said to have attacked the policemen who opened fire and also used teargas on them.

Workers at the secretariat reportedly fled in different directions in order to avoid being caught in the incident.

While debating on the action of the Shiites at the house of reps on Wednesday, some lawmakers called on the federal government to release Zakzaky in order to prevent the sect from degenerating into another terrorist threat.