Tension at INEC HQ as security operatives, Melaye clash

There was tension at the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday as security operatives barred Senator Dino Melaye and others journalists from gaining entrance into its premises to submit what was taken to be “additional petition.”

It was gathered that a camera belonging to one of the Journalists was seized but later released when Melaye intervened.

Melaye earlier submitted 21 video clips detailing electoral malpractices in the Nov 16 rerun poll for Kogi West Senatorial district.

INEC set November 30 for conclusion of the poll after declaring the initial election inconclusive, with Senator Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the lead.