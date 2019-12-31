Tension as youths resist herdsmen’s arrival in Ondo community

There was tension Monaday in Ajowa, Akoko Northwest Local Government Area when irate youths in the community resisted a truck loaded with herdsmen, who allegedly wanted to settle in the town without giving notice.

According to the Chairman, Ajowa- in-Council, the Oloso of Oso-Oba, Clement Jimoh, the arrival in the community of over 200 herdsmen is an embarrassment to the peaceful community.

He said the monarchs, elders and security agents prevailed on the youths not to take laws in their hands.

Chairman of Ajowa Akoko community, Bakare Ajayi, said Ajowa as a gateway town, needed a lot of consciousnesses.

Besides, he said they were battling with the menace of herdsmen in their farms as they usually use their cows to vandalise crops coupled with the security challenges of kidnapping in the axis.

According to him, they need to be security-conscious alleging they found in the herdsmen’s luggage dangerous weapons like axes, sharp cutlasses and swords.

Speaking on their arrival, one of the herdsmen, simply identified as Issa Ahmed, said some indigenes took money from them before they decided to relocate to the community.

The Ikare Area Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Razak Rauf confirmed the incident, saying investigation was ongoing.