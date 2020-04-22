Tension as Trump orders US Navy to destroy Iranian Gunboats

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday instructed the United States Navy to “shoot down and destroy” Iranian gunboats that “harass” US ships.

“I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Moments after Trump’s tweet, an Iranian armed forces spokesman said the US should focus on saving its military from the coronavirus.

“Today, instead of bullying others, the Americans should put all their efforts toward saving those members of their forces who are infected with coronavirus,” Abolfazl Shekarchi said, according to Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency.

Trump’s comments on Wednesday came about a week after 11 vessels from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps Navy came close to US ships.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it had put the country’s first military satellite into orbit, dramatically unveiling what experts described as a secret space programme with a surprise launch that came amid wider tensions with the US.

The launch immediately raised concerns among experts on whether the technology used could help Iran develop intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated since the killing of Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, in a US drone strike in Iraq.

Iran retaliated on January 8 with a rocket attack on Iraq’s Ain al-Assad base where US forces were stationed. No US troops were killed or faced immediate bodily injury, but more than 100 were later diagnosed with traumatic brain injury.