Tension as policeman shoots man dead over N100 bribe

A police man is reported to have shot dead a 20-year-old commercial motorcyclist after he failed to give N100 bribe at a checkpoint in Adamawa State.

According to residents, the victim, identified as Arabo Dauda, was targeted by the police man who shot him from behind at a checkpoint in Maiha town.

The incident generated tension in the town after youths rose in protest and threatened to attack a police station.

Idi Amin, chairman of Maiha Local Government Council confirmed the incident to journalists, saying the culprit had since been arrested and was undergoing interrogation.

“I got a distress call yesterday that a policeman has shot dead a 20-year old young man at a checkpoint in Maiha. Upon inquiry, I learnt it was because the youth did not give N100 at the checkpoint’, he said.

“The boy was said to have been shot from behind, while returning home from where he bought petrol; and that was how he met his untimely death”.

“I was further informed that the police have made it mandatory for all commuters along that road to pay N100 before they are allowed access”, the chairman said.

