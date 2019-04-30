Tennis Star Stephens to Wed US Striker Altidore

American tennis star Sloane Stephens and USA international Jozy Altidore took to Twitter to announce their engagement Monday.

Altidore tweeted the news with a picture and a message that read, “Forever starts now” while Stephens wrote “Forever yes” next to a red heart.

The 2017 US Open champion Stephens has won six WTA Tour titles and was runner up at the French Open last year.

She and Altidore were childhood friends during her time in Florida, and they began dating since 2016.

The 29-year-old Altidore currently plays for Toronto FC in the Major Soccer League and has represented the US at almost every level, including two World Cups.

Altidore, who grew up in Boca Raton, Florida is the son of Haitian immigrants.