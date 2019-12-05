Teni storms Third Mainland Bridge dressed as Santa [Video]

Popular Nigerian singer, Teni Apata, popularly known as Teni Entertainer has continued to dazzle with her hilarious lifestyle.

Dressed as Santa Claus, Teni held a megaphone and took to the popular third mainland bridge to announce her show to motorists.

“Come to my show!! Dec 16th Eko Hotel HOTEL buy your tickets” she chanted in the video making the rounds on social media as she distributed flyers to motorists.

The ‘Billionaire’ singer then shared the video on her social media pages.

Her latest stunt comes a few months after she was seen on the streets of the US pranking passersby asking them weird questions in her local Yoruba language.

Teni is just mood!

