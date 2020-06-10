Teni Slams Men Who Don’t Want Women to be Breadwinners

We are in 2020 and there are still folks out there who have a problem with women becoming breadwinners of their families. And Teni is done tolerating such people.

The drama started after the singer tweeted, “Nothing wrong in a woman being the bread winner!” And she continued, “Put more women in power!! Get the change you need!!”

While many people agreed with her, some men felt this will emasculate them; as usual, they reference domestic chores like cooking and cleaning. Which upset Teni. “Why can’t you clean and cook, are you God?” she asked one of them.

And when the troll said he had never seen his dad do domestic chores, Teni replied: “What school did you go? You need to go back.”

See the exchange below:

