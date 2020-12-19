Tems Drags the Bebe Cool to Hell Over Uganda Arrest: “You Called the Police on Us!”

Tems has never been one to join issues with folks on social media, but she is speaking her mind after her ordeal in Uganda.

Recall that the singer and Omah Lay got arrested in Uganda and were both sent to prison for flouting the COVID-19 rules in the country, where they had gone to perform at an event.

Two days after their arrest and imprisonment, the duo got released and are finally back to Nigeria. Upon their release, Ugandan singer, Bebe Cool, flaunted himself on social media as the mind behind the release.

Well, Tems says this is not true.

According to the singer, it was Bebe Cool who called the police on them, who put their through the horror in Uganda.

“.@BebeCoolUG first of all, You are what I call a stinking dirty fucking BITCH,” she tweeted last night, adding, “You called the police on us. YOU got us arrested. Dickless fuck.”

She continued, “Your friend broke into our room and took us after YOU called. Only for me to see you in the DPO’s office, chilling and Laughing with him. Lmao in my presence and you thought I would sit there and allow you to speak to me. YOU are worse than shit.”

“I know you before? Who the Fvck are you? You followed the police around and bribed them to send you pictures of our release papers so that you can look like you had anything to do with the release. See your head? Na pit latrine dey inside not brain.”

Then she issued a threat: “I swear AVOID Nigeria for the rest of your life. If you ever find out I’m in the same place as you. RUN for your life because I will not be in chains. And nothing will stop me from pouncing on you. You should cut off your dick, it’s clearly too small to be useful. This is the last time I’m speaking about this. Enjoy the Clout. It is the most you will EVER get in your life.”

The accused had yet to address the drama as at press time.

See Tems tweets that have got everyone talking:

