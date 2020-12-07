Temmie Ovwasa Drags YBNL Boss, Olamide in New Tweets

Temmie Ovwasa has taken to Twitter to drag her former record label, YBNL and its boss Olamide Adedeji.

The controversial artist who recently revealed that she’s a lesbian, called out Olamide on Monday, December 7, for holding her back despite signing with the record label five years ago.

Temmie Ovwasa alleged that she actually dropped 3 albums which Olamide refused to release and also stated that he rejected all her shows on grounds that are unclear to her.

She accused him of being homophobic and misogynistic while also depending on his fans to shut her up.

