Temmie Ovwasa Drags YBNL Boss, Olamide in New Tweets

Temmie Ovwasa has taken to Twitter to drag her former record label, YBNL and its boss Olamide Adedeji.

The controversial artist who recently revealed that she’s a lesbian, called out Olamide on Monday, December 7, for holding her back despite signing with the record label five years ago.

Temmie Ovwasa alleged that she actually dropped 3 albums which Olamide refused to release and also stated that he rejected all her shows on grounds that are unclear to her.

She accused him of being homophobic and misogynistic while also depending on his fans to shut her up.

Omo, it’s YBNL thinking that I’m going to keep quiet after they fucked be over for nearly 5 years,

My voice may not be loud but I fit shout.

You don’t give a person hope & snatch it from them.

Olamide Adedeji, I will always have your name in my mouth.

Silence is not my language. — E be like say dem swear for me. They/Them/Theydy (@THETemmieOvwasa) December 7, 2020

Chinko, Xino, Lyta, Davolee, Picasso, Yomi blaze, Limerick,Temmie.

You give the world the impression that you’re kind but beneath the facade is a man that leaves a trail of broken dreams.

But then again, that’s what men do.

Your story will cease from my mouth when you kill me💕💋 https://t.co/JlN7Yihb60 — E be like say dem swear for me. They/Them/Theydy (@THETemmieOvwasa) December 7, 2020

5 years, 4 singles, 4 videos.

If that’s how he got to where he is he should come and explain @olamide!!!!!!!!!!!!! — E be like say dem swear for me. They/Them/Theydy (@THETemmieOvwasa) December 7, 2020

@Olamide How the fuck do you keep a child you brought to Lagos all the way from ilorin in a house for almost 5 years without allowing her drop anything for 3 years,

You rejected all my shows for no fucking reason.

And I was nothing but grateful because at least I dey YBNL🤣🤣 https://t.co/JlN7Yihb60 — E be like say dem swear for me. They/Them/Theydy (@THETemmieOvwasa) December 7, 2020

Nigerians:- “Temmie You have not dropped any song in 2 years, lazy m artist “

Temmie:- “I actually recorded 3 albums and multiple singles that were never dropped by YBNL for no fucking reason and my shows were rejected by them making it hard for me to do anything!”

Nigerians:- pic.twitter.com/hvKaIYHfp7 — E be like say dem swear for me. They/Them/Theydy (@THETemmieOvwasa) December 7, 2020

Depending on your fans to bully me into silence, My dia nobody can bully someone that doesn’t have shame 😂

And those ass kickers who will lick anything as long as it has money attached to it will troop in.

If anything happens to me y’all know who to call. https://t.co/B0sbM1dpCA — E be like say dem swear for me. They/Them/Theydy (@THETemmieOvwasa) December 7, 2020

Your faves are Homophobic Misogynistic fucks who don't give a fuck about you.

Know this and know peace or keep kissing their unwashed asses. https://t.co/y8G9uy7cQH — E be like say dem swear for me. They/Them/Theydy (@THETemmieOvwasa) December 7, 2020

