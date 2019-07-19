Temi Otedola’s Heartwarming Birthday Note to Mr. Eazi: “My Best Friend Forever”

Mr. Eazi has just turned a year old and is getting all the love he deserves.

The singer’s collaborative song with Beyonce(included in The Lion King Album: The Gift) dropped today, his birthday, and while fans are celebrating this good news, his partner Temi Otedola has also taken to her Instagram to write him a heartfelt message.

“Happy Birthday T. My best friend forever. love you.. everyone wish the Don a happy day!” she captioned the photo of them together. And fans are also wishing him well.

See her post below: