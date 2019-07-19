Temi Otedola’s Heartwarming Birthday Note to Mr. Eazi: “My Best Friend Forever”

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Temi Otedola’s Heartwarming Birthday Note to Mr. Eazi: “My Best Friend Forever”

Mr. Eazi has just turned a year old and is getting all the love he deserves.

The singer’s collaborative song with Beyonce(included in The Lion King Album: The Gift) dropped today, his birthday, and while fans are celebrating this good news, his partner Temi Otedola has also taken to her Instagram to write him a heartfelt message.

“Happy Birthday T. My best friend forever.  love you.. everyone wish the Don a happy day!” she captioned the photo of them together. And fans are also wishing him well.

See her post below:

,

Related Posts

Yinka Ayefele Confirms His Wife Has Welcomed a Set of Triplets

July 19, 2019

Yvonne Chaka Chaka Pays Tribute to Johnny Clegg: “He Chose Us”

July 19, 2019

The Gift: Beyoncé Drops ‘The Lion King’ Album Feat With Tiwa Savage, Wizkid & More

July 19, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *