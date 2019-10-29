Temi Otedola Surprises Mr. Eazi With a Ticket to Andrea Bocelli’s Concert

Temi Otedola and Mr. Eazi continue to wax stronger.

Yesterday, the fashion blogger took to her Instagram to reveal that she surprised her partner, the singer Mr. Eazi, with a ticket to watch Andrea Bocelli’s performance in the UK, and this is because of a conversation that had about the Italian singer two years ago.

“On our second date ever (17th February 2017) you made me watch youtube videos of Andrea Bocelli singing for like 2 hours lol and said if you could see anyone live in concert it would be him. Well almost 3 years later I managed to surprise you with tickets to his show,” she wrote.

And the excited Mr. Eazi responded: “Haha I remember I was so sick about to go on tour & I played Andrea non stop!! Lol!! Thank You so much my love! For an unforgettable experience!!! U don finish me!!”

See the heartwarming exchange below: