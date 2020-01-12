Temi Otedola Set to Make Her Acting Debut in Kunle Afolayan’s “Citation”

Temi Otedola will be starring in Kunle Afolayan’s next project, Citation, which will begin shooting in Nigeria, Senegal and Cape Verde.

Celebrating this new feat, Temi took to her Instagram to share photos from the conference, with a caption in which she said: “Words cannot express how excited I am to finally announce that I will be starring in ‘Citation’, legendary filmmaker Kunle Afolayan’s next feature film. Humbled to be shooting alongside legends of film in my on-screen debut. #Citation”

Citation will also feature top acts like Haitian-born Hollywood actor, Jimmy Jean Louis, Sadiq Daba, and Gabriel Afolayan.

Bellanaija adds that the film, written by Tunde Babalola, “is about a university drama surrounding a female postgraduate student who has to find a way of dealing with the awkward situation of sexual harassment from a popular male lecturer.”

We can’t wait!