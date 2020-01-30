Temi Otedola Celebrates 3rd Year Anniversary with Mr. Eazi

It’s no news that Billionaire’s Daughter Temi Otedola is in a relationship with singer Mr. Eazi but how long have they been together?

Temi took to Instagram just a few minutes ago to Celebrate her third year anniversary with the singer.

3 years 🤍

To which the singer commented “Ololufe Mi! My Queen!”

The post saw several A-list artistes lineup their comments, as admirers and fans still think Mr. Eazi is the luckiest man in Nigeria.

