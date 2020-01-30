Temi Otedola Celebrates 3rd Year Anniversary with Mr. Eazi

It’s no news that Billionaire’s Daughter Temi Otedola is in a relationship with singer Mr. Eazi but how long have they been together?
Temi took to Instagram just a few minutes ago to Celebrate her third year anniversary with the singer.
To which the singer commented “Ololufe Mi! My Queen!”
The post saw several A-list artistes lineup their comments, as admirers and fans still think Mr. Eazi is the luckiest man in Nigeria.
3 years 🤍 happy anniversary @mreazi pic.twitter.com/xKcUP6YvYB
— Temi Otedola (@jtofashion) January 30, 2020