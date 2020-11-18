Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi Launch Podcast; ‘How Far’

Temi Otedola and her long-term boyfriend, Tosin Ajibade aka Mr Eazi have started a podcast together, ‘How Far’.

The budding actress shared the news of the new feat by herself and her musician boyfriend on her Instagram page.

According to Temi Otedola, the podcast will launch on Friday, November 20 and be available on Apple podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and every other platform where you can listen to podcasts.

Sharing a picture of herself and Mr Eazi dressed in black with silver balloons spelling out the words, HOW FAR S1, Temi captioned it;

“We started a podcast!!! Me and the Don @mreazi new podcast – HOW FAR – launches this Friday. You’ll be able to listen to our weekly conversations via Apple podcasts Spotify, YouTube and anywhere you listen to podcasts. It’s about to be madness”.

