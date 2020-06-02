‘Tell My Accusers to Put a Name and Face to Their Claim or Shut Their Stinking Guts’ Brymo Rages in Response to Rape Allegations

Brymo Olawale has responded to rape allegations that made the rounds on Twitter a few weeks ago.

The musician called out his accusers in a series of tweets daring them to come forward in the presence of the law or else, shut their mouths.

Brymo tagged the accusations libelous and noted that his management team was in contact with the Lagos State police to carry out a full scale investigation of the matter.

The artiste said he would not keep quiet in response to the suggestion by fans who told him not to respond. He noted that he would be tagged a criminal not a fool, if he refused to defend himself and let the accusation linger.

A twitter user had accused the self-acclaimed ‘Most powerful artist in the world’ of rape when she and her friend went over to his house.

She stated that Brymo had insisted on having sex with her friend but she refused and had to substitute in place, letting him have his way with her so he could let her friend be.

