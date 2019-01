Tekno is now a chief executive officer.

Recently, the singer has been teasing the release of his new single, Woman, and as fans wait for the arrival of the new music, he hinted that he also will be dropping the song under his new record label, “Cartel.”

This has also been confirmed by NotJustOk, which added that Tekno has left Ubi Franklin’s management company and ventured out on his own. And all of this comes after he announced weeks ago that he suffered vocal box injury.

See his posts below: