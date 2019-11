Tekno is done managing his music business all by himself.

The singer took to his Instagram Story today to seek out a new management company, noting that he is tired of running his affairs, because all he wants and knows how to do is make music. Not manage his own career.

“I am tired of this solo shit,” he wrote,” Please I need someone that knows what to do with me. Na music I sabi.”

And this comes months after he parted ways with Ubi Franklin.

Check out his post below: