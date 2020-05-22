Tekno Mocks Seyi Shay Over Leaked Nudes: “Show Us Everything!”

ukamaka

Tekno had a lot to say to Seyi Shay whose nudes hit social media yesterday and stirred unpleasant conversations.

The nudes were posted to Seyi’s Instagram account, and following the backlash from disappointed fans, her management tweeted a statement claiming that the singer’s account got hacked.

Well, Tekno doesn’t buy this explanation.

Show us everything if you want to trend… which one is back and chest lol.. #allofasudden,” he tweeted, adding fuel to an already burning fire.

And Seyi had yet to address this as at press time.

Check out the tweet below:

