Tekno, Iyanya and Ubi Franklin Have Reunited and Fans are Happy!

Fans are of Ubi Franklin, Iyanya and Tekno got the best news yesterday: they trio are making music together again!

This heartwarming news was shared on social media by Franklin, who noted that they are back being a family again, having put aside their misunderstanding, and the focus now is to win.

He wrote:

“Last Night was Epic ⭐️💪

First I had the opportunity to bring @teknoofficialand @iyanya together in the studio and we were blessed to have @selebobo1 join us too and @mademenmusicg New kid @iamrogerlino

It was an epic session with the best Producers in the country right now @[email protected]

Family Back together and our focus is to win and win.”

See his posts below: