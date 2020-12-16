Tekno is Proud This Generation Takes Care of Its Own

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Tekno has taken to social media to laud this generation for the way it takes care of it own and comes through for itself.

The singer shared on Twitter how proud he is and hailed this act as commendable.

Tekno enjoined that this should be extended more as he tweeted;

“The way this generation care (sic) care about each other is commendable, let’s extend it furthermore…. on God”.

