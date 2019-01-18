Tekno Celebrates Women in New Single ‘Woman’ [Video]

Nigerian music star, Tekno, has begun the year in sizzling fashion as he dropped a new single titled, “Woman” which extols the virtues of the fairer sex and emphasises their importance.

In the song which has been well received after its feminist slant, the Jogodo crooner talks about women’s prowess and equal treatment in our society.

The artiste, real name Augustine Miles Kelechi, also emphasised that “A woman can be your helper, a woman can be your lover, a woman can be a teacher, a woman can be the president.”

He further sings: “You want your baby for kitchen, I want my baby beside me. I treat my baby equally, she cooks for me Nkwobi.

“Dem say a woman place na for the kitchen, she supposed to fry all the chicken, not supposed to talk for the meeting.

“A woman can be your helper, a woman can be your lover, a woman can be a teacher, a woman can be the president.”

The new joint drops amid reports that the 26-year-old has left Ubi Franklin’s Made Men Music Group and set up his own imprint, “Cartel.”

Watch the video below.