Tekashi69 is Breaking All Records with New Release

On Friday, Tekshi69 broke Instagram’s record by having over 2 million fans tune into his live session on the app. It however looks as though the Latino musician isn’t done with his post-prison record breaking spree.

His new track, GOOBA has garnered over 43.5 million views on Youtube in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of views for a hip-hop video ever with Eminem coming a distant second place of 38.1 million views with his song, Killshot.

Tekashi69 is also enjoying the number one spot on music streaming apps like Apple music and Deeezer and is currently number 2 on iTunes.

‘GOOBA’ is currently trending at number 15 on Youtube and has amassed over 77 million views. That post-prison money is looking really good.

