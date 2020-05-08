Tekashi 6ix9ine Releases First Song, “GOOBA,” Since Prison Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine is back!

The rapper has released his first new song, “GOOBA,” following his release from prison last month.

The song references the COVID-19 pandemic (“Basic, been hot, way before coronavirus”), his cooperation with federal prosecutors and testimony (“Tell me how I ratted, came home to a big bag”), and shade at those who criticize him for snitching.

Only in December 2019, 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months in prison with five years of supervised release on federal racketeering and firearms charges. His release date was set for August 2, 2020, but, due the rapid spread of COVID-19, 6ix9ine received an early release in April. The rapper is serving remainder of his term from home confinement, under government surveillance.

Watch his song below:

