Tekashi 6ix9ine Regains Freedom After Two Years

Tekashi 6ix9ine is finally a free man after almost 2 years as authorities have taken off his ankle monitor.

The Latino rapper has been released from his house arrest leaving him with only several years of probation to complete his sentence.

Going forward, the ‘Gooba’ hitmaker is free to leave his house as he pleases and will no longer be tracked or monitored by the government.

According to a statement issued by his lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, after his ankle monitor is removed, Tekashi 6ix9ine will have a schedule of dates and times he is required to check in with his probation officer given that the rainbow rapper still has 5 years of ‘supervised release’.

Also, the terms of his release doesn’t allow him to travel outside the United States for work without first seeking permission with his PO.

If the rapper intends on performing outside of the United States, he must get permission before booking the show but can roam free within the New York state borders.

Blast reports that Tekashi’s team is worried gang members may seek out revenge for his snitching on them during the criminal case.

The rapper is required to complete 300 hours of community service as part of his release, and his legal team is worried about him being a sitting duck in that location.

“We have to believe Tekashi knew what he was getting himself into when he decided to testify against his fellow gang members.

“In the end, we are in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, and Tekashi’s first concert is a massive $5 Million deal where he is going to be performing virtually for an online crowd. In other words, he is safe…for now”, his team said.

