Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Federal Charges

Tekashi 6ix9ine has pleaded guilty to nine criminal charges stemming from an indictment brought against him and four others, including his former manager, Kifano Jordan.

According to NPR, the charges Tekashi pleaded guilty to include racketeering, assault, firearms offenses, and one drug trafficking charge. His plea reportedly was entered on January 23 but became public Friday after the relevant court documents were made available.

And this comes two months after the rapper and his associates were arrested by the authorities and indicted on racketeering and firearms charges. At first, he pleaded not guilty to charges that he’s a violent, drug-dealing gang member.

Now, he reportedly has succumbed and we can’t wait to see how this pans out.