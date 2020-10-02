Tekashi 6ix9ine Discharged from Hospital After Suffering Hydroxycut and Caffeine Overdose

Thankfully, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been discharged from the clinic after suffering a reaction caused by caffeine and Hydroxycut overdose.

The ‘Gooba’ crooner was hospitalised about two days ago in a Florida clinic for overdosing on a Hydroxycut; a weight loss pill, taking two tablets instead of the recommended one tablet per day.

Tekashi 6ix9ine who is back home and doing good told The Shaderoom that his heart rate bumped up after taking the pills and downing McDonald coffee which caused him to sweat excessively.

He insisted that the particular overdose episode had nothing to do with drugs since he is still on probation and if drugs are found in his system or on his person, he will be headed back to prison.

According to Tekashi 6ix9ine, he gained a lot of weight after leaving prison and is trying to get back to his ideal size of 150lbs before making a return to Instagram.

The rapper revealed that he has already shed 25lbs and will keep going until he gets his desired result.

