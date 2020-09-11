Tekashi 69 Reveals He Pays $15,000 Per Week for His Hair

During a recent interview, Tekashi 69 made some surprising revelations, one of which is the exhorbitant amount of money he spends on his hair.

The ‘Gooba’ rapper who always has his lace front and edges laid for the gods, stated that he pays no less than $15,000 per week to achieve this feat.

Tekashi 69 so revelaed during the course of the interview how he gathered evidence, confirming his baby mama was cheating on him with one of his associates.

He noted that he had told the person in question that she blocked his number and borrowed his phone to place a call through to her.

On getting the phone, he went to messages and typed her name and began to see series of exchanges that conformed they were deep in together.

Sweet excerpts of the interview posted by The Shaderoom.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

