Teens Boo Melania Trump at Opioid Awareness Event in Baltimore

So, Melania Trump was booed on Tuesday while delivering a speech at the Baltimore Youth Summit in Baltimore, Maryland.

Per Complex, the “event aimed to warn teens about the dangers of opioid abuse, a problem Trump has attempted combat through her Be Best initiative for children’s well-being. ”

However, when the FLOTUS took the stage to address the crowd of middle school and high school students, many of whom heckled Mrs. Trump throughout her five-minute-plus speech.

“I hope that the knowledge you gain here will help you tackle the tough decisions you may be faced with, so that you can lead a healthy and drug-free life,” Trump told the crowd after being greeted with mix of cheers and boos. “Get involved and be a part of the solution,” Trump urged the audience. “Talk to your family and friends about what you have learned and help them understand how they too can be part of this powerful movement.”

