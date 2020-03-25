Teenager, who killed her father’s friend for trying to rape her, sent to prison

A 16-year-old girl, Timilehin Taiwo, who fatally stabbed a 51-year-old man that allegedly attempted to rape her, has been arraigned before an Ebute Meta Magistrate Court sitting in the Yaba area of Lagos State.

Timilehin, an SS3 student was on Tuesday arraigned on a one-count of killing one Babatunde Ishola on March 7, 2020 at Nwadolu Street, Aboru in Alimosho area of the state by stabbing him with a knife.

Chief Magistrate Adedayo directed the police to send a duplicate copy of the case file to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice, before adjournment of the case till April 27.

The magistrate did not take the plea of the teenager who she remanded at the Correctional Home for Girls in Idi-Araba.