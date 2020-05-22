Teenager stabs husband dead over s*x

An 18-year-old teenage wife, Salman Hassan, from Itas Gadau Local Government Area of Bauchi State, has landed in police net for allegedly stabbing her husband, Mohammed Mustapha, to death while trying to have sex with her.

Hassan, while being paraded at the Police Command headquarters, Bauchi, the state capital, on Thursday said she stabbed her husband on the chest because he insisted on sleeping with her on the fateful night.

In her confessional statement at the Police Headquarters, she said: “I did not really mean to kill my husband, it was an accident. I stabbed him on the chest because he wanted to have carnal knowledge of me. I felt sex was a bad thing, so I objected to his advances.”

“I regret killing my husband I only meant to use the knife to scare him away. I don’t know what will happen to me now,” she added.

Hassan who said she really love her husband said she got angry and stabbed Mustapha with a knife when he refused to stop.

The State Commissioner of Police, Phillip Maku, while addressing newsmen said that Salma committed the crime on April 24, 2020.

He disclosed that one Haruna Musa reported at the Itas-Gadau Police Division after which she was arrested.

Maku said that Mustapha sustained serious injury and was rushed to the General Hospital, Itas-Gadau for treatment where he was certified dead.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

