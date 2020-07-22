Teenager reveals how she slept with 10 men during cult initiation

Numbing details of the decadent initiation rites into a Marine Cult in Edo have been revealed by three teenage girls aged between 13, 14 and 16.

According to the teens paraded at the Police headquarters, Benin, they serially slept with about ten men at Okada in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State during the initiation ceremony into the Marine Confraternity.

One of the victims who simply gave her name as Blessing, 16, narrated how she serially slept with ten men

She said that she joined the Marine cult which is opened to both boys and girls last year, noting that part of the initiation rites involves serial sex and payment of dues between N1,500 and N2,000 to complete the process.

“There is one of my girlfriends who came to tell me that she wanted to be one of our members,” she said.

“So, I took her to our group and they slept with her and after three days, three other boys who are not our cult members also came to sleep with her and when the girl’s mother found out, she went to beat up the boys and her daughter.

“The girl later fell ill and when the mother asked her what happened, she told her that she was initiated into a cult group by her girlfriend.

“Six boys slept with my girlfriend while 10 boys slept with me.”

Another member of the confraternity, Ada, 13 also painted graphic details of how she was initiated into the group.

“One of the boys slept with me in one of the streets at Okada where I was initiated into the cult.

She also said she was lured to an uncompleted building where she was slept with.

She explained that was at home when one of the boys came to her and persuaded her to enlist as a member which she said was a very nice association where fellow cultists buy a lot of clothes, pleading that she should try and raise money to join the group.

She lamented:

“We did not know that the boys were planning to sleep with us. One of the boys asked me to follow him and I did and when I got to one of the uncompleted buildings, he blindfolded me and slept with me that night.

“On that night ten men slept with me and I am just 13.”

Also, Miss John, 14, said she was introduced into the cult group with the promise that they were going to contribute money for sharing among themselves at the end of the year.

She said she was later taken to an uncompleted building where they blindfolded her and after which, four boys took their turn to sleep with her.

