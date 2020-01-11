Teenager commits suicide over failure to get enough social media ‘likes’

A teenage girl who was addicted to social media ended her life after she failed to get enough “likes” on her photos.

Chloe Davison, 19, was an aspiring model who relied on social media to feel good about herself, according to her older sister Jade.

“She thought she wasn’t good enough unless she was getting loads of likes and comments,” her 20-year-old sister said.

In tragic circumstances, the selfie-loving teen hanged herself in her bedroom moments after she had been active on social media. After the girl started using social media several years ago, “all she would talk about was how many likes she got,” her mum Clair Reynolds, 44, said.

“She was addicted to apps like Instagram and Snapchat,” said family friend Nick Coombs, 55, who had known Chloe since she was young.

‘“She would spend hours taking the perfect photo, but would delete it later if it didn’t get popular enough,” Coombs added.

Chloe struggled socially at school and rarely went out with friends, instead staying indoors and taking pictures of herself for social media.

The pretty 19-year-old was often targeted by online trolls who would send her nasty messages and mocked her appearance.

“Chloe was crying many nights because someone had said something horrible about her online,” her older sister Jade Davison told the news.

Friends and family have paid tribute to the ‘bright and beautiful’ Chloe Davison who was ‘taken away from us too soon’.

Mourners packed out Mountsett Crematorium, near Stanley, to say goodbye to the 19-year-old, who died five days before Christmas.

Mum Clair, 44, said:

“My beautiful baby girl there will never be enough words to tell you the love I feel of you. I would have gave you my last breath if you needed it. My life is incomplete now without you.”

Chloe’s Aunty Angela, who read out a heartfelt poem in memory to her niece, uncle Nick, Lauren and Lewis added:

“The day you left us a new star appeared bright in the night sky. You will be in our broken hearts forever. Love you so much, always in our thoughts. Shine bright beautiful.”

Family members carried Chloe into the chapel to the sound of Before You Go by Lewis Capaldi.

Tears mixed with laughter at her funeral as happy memories of the fun-loving teenager were shared.