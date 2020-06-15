Teenage rape victim defiled days after surgery in Benue

A 15-year-old girl recently raped by an APGA chieftain in Otukpo local government area of Benue State, Eddy Ujah, was said to have been defiled a few days after she survived a surgery.

Mr Ujah, a secretary of APGA party in Otukpo LGA, had disappeared shortly after he raped the little girl and a bounty of N150,000.00 placed on him by a member of the House of Representatives and “One Idoma Initiative”.

Elders of her community, “Otada community” in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state under the aegis of Otada Elders Council, have called on the police and other security agencies to fish out the suspected rapist, Eddy Ujah.

The elders in a protest letter dated June 12, 2020, addressed to the Area Commander, Otukpo Area Command and signed by the Ada’ Alekwu of Otada community, Oketa Otu, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi, condemned the alleged barbaric act of Eddy Ujah, which they noted is against the law and the gods of the land.

The letter read in part: “All rapes are evil, damaging and unforgivable but the rape of a girl child who has just survived a major operation not only the worst form of rape but one of the most heinous crimes anyone can commit.

“The deterrence of such a crime depends on the capacity and the seriousness with which the case is investigated and prosecuted. We, therefore, urge the urgent intervention to be made by the Police Area Commander to ensure justice for this case.

“We call on the political and other section agencies to fish out Eddy Ujah and bring him to justice and to devise effective strategies to checkmate the growing menace of sexual assault in Benue State.”

