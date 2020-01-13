Teenage housemaid strangles employer’s 2-yr-old daughter

A yet-to-be-named housemaid allegedly strangled her boss’ two years old daughter in Imo State.

It is understood that the housemaid, 16, killed the toddler when she refused to wear her clothes after her bath.

The tragic incident happened on Saturday, January 11, 2019 at Ihechiowa street, off MCC Rd in Owerri, Imo State.

Somack Aju Mbaise, who shared details of the incident on Facebook, wrote:

What a wicked world ?

Somkenechukwu 2yrs old was strangled yesterday by their maid,a 16yr old girl because the little girl refused to wear her clothes after taking a bath….

This happened at Ihechiowa Street off MCC Rd Owerri……

You see why I will always go for adults? Try nonsense with me, and rot in jail!

But may evil like this be far from me and my household!

