Teen Rapper and Friend of the Late XXXTentacion Shot in Head

C Glizzy has been hospitalized after being shot in the head.

According to Complex, the up-and-coming artist who was a close associate of late rapper XXXTentacion came under gunfire while standing outside a convenience store in his native Pompano Beach, Florida.

After he was struck, Moore’s mother and brother attempted to rush him to a nearby hospital when they lost control of their vehicle, crashing into a wall on a highway exit ramp. Despite the accident, the family was able to make it to the Broward Health North hospital where the rapper underwent an intense surgery to remove the bullet from his head.

The young star rose to fame through his close relationship with XXXTentacion. Prior to X’s death, Glizzy could frequently be seen hanging out with the rapper on social media. Although the motive behind Glizzy’s shooting has yet to be released, fans can’t help but notice the similarities between the incidents as the shooting happening almost a full year after his friend’s death.