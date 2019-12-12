Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg named Time Person of the Year 2019

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year 2019.

Thunberg, 16, who has mobilized millions of people to fight climate change and condemned leaders’ inaction on the threat posed to the planet, is the international magazine’s youngest ever to be named Person of the Year.

In its announcement of the winner, the magazine said the 16-year-old has “succeeded in turning vague anxieties about the planet into a worldwide movement calling for global change.,

In an extended feature, it added:

“She is an ordinary teenage girl who, in summoning the courage to speak truth to power, became the icon of a generation.”

“She became the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet this year, coming from essentially nowhere to lead a worldwide movement,” Time Editor in Chief Edward Felsenthal said on NBC’s “Today” show.

See her on the magazine cover below…

,

