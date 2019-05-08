Teebillz’s Artiste, Tosin Robeck, Releases New Singles, “Django” & “Love Letter”

Highly talented Afro-pop singer, Tosin Robeck begins her journey to super-stardom riding on the shoulders of The Island Empire and 323 entertainment with two amazing new singles “Django” & “Love letter.

With the backing of one of Nigeria’s most formidable talent managers, Tunji Balogun popularly known as Tee Billz it is safe to say that the singer has got her sound just right.

Both singles ride on a captivating fusion of Afro-pop, R & B, and dance-hall vibe with an urban twist to produce a unique formula for good times. The Pbanks produced “Django” is a mid-tempo dance-hall wavy track that allows the singer profess love to her heart robber.

Love has never sounded as groovy as it sounds on “Love Letter”. Her vocal prowess is evident as she beckons on her lover not to let go. The Yoruba infused lyrics bounces on strings and pure Afro-beat rhythm, making this track a certified banger.

Your playlist isn’t complete without both songs.