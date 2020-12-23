Teebillz Surprises His Son with the Best Christmas Gift Ever!

It was definitely an ‘awww’ moment when we saw the way Jamil Balogun reacted to his Christmas gift from dad, Teebillz.

The ex-husband of Tiwa Savage and father to her son, surprised the younger man with the gift of himself.

Tiwa Savage shared the video of Teebillz walking in on a sleeping Jamil and the younger Balogun waking up to see his dad.

She captioned the beautiful clip;

“And this happened. Truly priceless @teebillz232 thank you for surprising @officialjamilbalogun and giving him his best Christmas gift”.

