Teebillz Showers Tacha Akide With Praises, Declares Her the ‘Bigger’ #BBNaija Star

Despite the fact that he no longer works as her manager, Teebillz won’t stop saying kind things about Tacha Akide.

During last night’s Big Brother Naija reunion show, former housemates like Kim Oprah and Mercy Eke stirred yet another heated conversation on social media after they accused Tacha of another wrongdoing. And while Tacha herself dismissed the accusations, her fans took to social media, as usual, to defend her from trolls who hopped on the app to drag her image.

Now, Teebillz has joined the list of voices speaking kindly about the serial entrepreneur, whose successes have appealed and offended fans and critics, respectively.

“God bless the work of my hands. Until there’s a bigger/successful disqualified housemate from BBN and a perfect human being on earth, I don’t want to hear pim,” he said in his post.

