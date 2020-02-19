TeeBillz Declares His Ex Maete the ‘Best Mother’ to Tiwa Savage’s Son

Teebillz has taken to his Instagram to post a spiteful birthday message that has got everyone talking.

The talent manager’s ex-partner, Kenea Maete Udoh, has just turned a year older and to celebrate her, he hopped on his social media to declare her the best mother to their two children and the children he shares with other women, including Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil.

“Beautiful beauty don’t need no filter babe……… I’m grateful for ur love towards my kids! Khalil, Gaetano, Jamil, Bisi and Ona……. if I Die today you are the only woman I know will take care of my children! Thank you Maete for being the Best mom to my Children!!!”

And to make it all clear that he is actually dissing his ex-wife Tiwa Savage with this post, he added: “Happy birthday to the best mother to Bisi, Khalil, Ona, Amira….Most especially Jamil.”

