TeeBillz Declares His Ex Maete the ‘Best Mother’ to Tiwa Savage’s Son

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on TeeBillz Declares His Ex Maete the ‘Best Mother’ to Tiwa Savage’s Son

Teebillz has taken to his Instagram to post a spiteful birthday message that has got everyone talking.

The talent manager’s ex-partner, Kenea Maete Udoh, has just turned a year older and to celebrate her, he hopped on his social media to declare her the best mother to their two children and the children he shares with other women, including Tiwa Savage’s son, Jamil.

“Beautiful beauty don’t need no filter babe……… I’m grateful for ur love towards my kids! Khalil, Gaetano, Jamil, Bisi and Ona……. if I Die today you are the only woman I know will take care of my children! Thank you Maete for being the Best mom to my Children!!!”

And to make it all clear that he is actually dissing his ex-wife Tiwa Savage with this post, he added: “Happy birthday to the best mother to Bisi, Khalil, Ona, Amira….Most especially Jamil.”

See his posts below:

,

Related Posts

Rapper Pop Smoke Murdered in Home Invasion Robbery in Hollywood

February 19, 2020

“My Hubby Paid Everything in Full” – BBNaija Nina Replies Trolls

February 19, 2020

Tyler, the Creator Mocks Theresa May: ‘I Know She’s at Home Pissed Off

February 19, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *