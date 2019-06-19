TEEAH Unveils New Single Collaboration With Andrea Curato ‘Sondela’  

ukamakaMusicNo Comment on TEEAH Unveils New Single Collaboration With Andrea Curato 'Sondela'  

East London singer-songwriter, TEEAHreleases her New single ‘Sondela’. Teeah has linked up with acclaimed House producer Andrea Curato for this sultry Summer House jam. ‘ Sondela’ is one of Teeah creative expressive styles. Following her previous releases Save Me and So Good, this is sure to have you in positive thought.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, TEEAH says that “‘Sondela’ is about a woman’s expressing how powerful the right connection with a lover can be. ‘ Sondela’ meaning come closer, because your love makes me ‘So High’.” 

Watch below:

