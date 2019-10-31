Teeah And Rapper Sarkodie Unite On New Single, “Zengeh”

Teeah is back with a new single, “Zengeh”, featuring Sarkodie.

According to Complex, the song is “defined as an intense physical and emotional pleasure at its apex,” produced with a “smouldering blend of Afrobeats and Afro-house rhythms.”

Speaking with Complex via email, Teeah told us: “I love ‘love’ and that’s what I try to explore with ‘Zengeh’. In its purest form, love is a connection that can be physical yet passionate. The world can sometimes miss the true feeling of love because these days, it’s all rushed rather than enjoyed. ‘Zen-Geh’ — the word alone is passionate enough, and I want listeners to feel passionate about passion when they are listening to it, in all in cultural expression through sound and rhythm.”

Listen to it here.