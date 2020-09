Former Big Brother Naija housemates, now a married couple, Teddy A and Bambam are celebrating the one year anniversary of their traditional wedding.

The pair who met on the reality TV show and started off their romantic relationship from there, took to their respective Instagram pages to mark the auspicious occasion.

Teddy A and Bambam who are parents to their 6-month-old daughter, Zendaya, shared new pictures of themselves from a photo shoot.

Congratulations to them.

